Messe Stuttgart India partners with Startup India to boost ecosystem for logistics ventures

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Global exhibitor Messe Stuttgart India (MSI) on Monday announced its partnership with Startup India and will set up a separate pavilion for new ventures in its exhibition for logistics players next month, a statement said.

The MSI is holding LogiMAT India exhibition at India Expo Mart Ltd, Delhi NCR, from February 28 to March 1. It is the satellite show of Europe’s biggest intralogistics exhibition, LogiMAT Stuttgart, the statement said.

Under the partnership with Startup India, a LogiMAT India Startup Pavilion will be a focal point for startups looking to make their mark in the logistics arena.

According to a Statista report, the logistics tech sector in India secured private equity and venture capital investments worth over USD 1,451 million with 34 deals in 2021.

In its endeavour to support the thriving logistics startup landscape in India, the MSI joined forces with Startup India, it pointed out.

The LogiMAT India 2024 is inviting startups to the Startup India Pavillion, providing them with a dynamic platform to showcase their solutions, glean industry insights, and connect with potential clients, investors, and industry leaders.

Sachin Patil, Managing Director and CEO of Messe Stuttgart India Pvt Ltd said, "Our collaboration with Startup India signifies a shared vision to empower startups and shape the future of the logistics industry in India." The pavilions cover a broad spectrum of domains, including Automation, Robotics, IoT, Industry 4.0, Warehouse and Production Control, Information and Communication Technology, Labelling and Identification, Last-Mile Delivery, Express Logistics, Urban Logistics Solutions, Autonomous Vehicles, and Drones. PTI KKS KKS MR