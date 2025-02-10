Messe Stuttgart India ties with 15 bodies for 2nd edition of LogiMAT India 2025

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Global exhibitor Messe Stuttgart India on Monday announced its collaboration with more than 15 national and international associations, which will participate in the second edition of LogiMAT India 2025.

The second edition of LogiMAT India 2025 will be held from February 13-15, according to a statement.

LogiMAT India is the satellite show of Europe's biggest intralogistics exhibition, LogiMAT Stuttgart, organised by Messe Stuttgart India.

Messe Stuttgart India, an international trade fair for intralogistics solutions and process management, has partnered with over 15 national and international associations for the second edition of LogiMAT India 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Center (Nesco), Mumbai, the statement said.

This strategic alliance aims to enhance logistics and supply chain efficiency by bringing together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors and fostering collaboration, it stated.

The logistics and manufacturing sectors are evolving rapidly and will serve as critical pillars in India's goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2027-28.

The government initiatives such as the National Logistics Policy, Gati Shakti, the National Rail Plan and Bharatmala Pariyojana reflect a robust future for the sector, it stated.

The event will also showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions that align with the vision of seamless and integrated infrastructure development in the country, the statement added.

LogiMAT India 2025 will see participation from Freight Forwarders Institute (FFI), Association of Multimodal Transport Operators of India (AMTOI), and All India Warehousing Welfare Association (AIWWA).

Other key contributors will be Container Shipping Lines Association (CSLA), Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB), National Association of Container Freight Stations (NACFS), and Warehousing Association of India (WAI).

Additionally, All India Induction Furnaces Association (AIIFA), the All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), and Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) will play significant roles in strengthening the logistics landscape.

These partnerships align with LogiMAT India 2025's mission to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the multimodal transportation system.

Aditya Gupta, CEO of Messe Stuttgart India, said currently, the logistics industry accounts for 13-14 per cent of the country's GDP.

LogiMAT India brings industry stalwarts together to network with peers, explore new business opportunities, expand into new markets, and maximise brand visibility. PTI KKS KKS SHW