Messe Stuttgart partners with Startup India for LogiMAT 2025

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Global exhibitor Messe Stuttgart on Tuesday announced its collaboration with Startup India for the logistics exhibition LogiMAT India 2025 to boost funding and investor confidence in the country's supply network ecosystem.

The strategic partnership aims to empower industries and startups, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure alignment with evolving global standards, a statement said.

According to the statement, this also aligns with the government vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and aims to secure a position among the top 25 countries in the Logistics Performance Index, which includes 139 nations, by 2030.

The PM Gati Shakti initiative and National Logistics Policy embodies a revolutionary strategy for the sector in India, focused on establishing a cohesive and efficient multimodal transport system.

In its endeavour to boost funding and instil investor's trust, one of the world’s leading trade fairs and exhibitions companies Messe Stuttgart India has partnered with Startup India to provide a launch pad for logistics startups through LogiMAT India 2025, it stated.

Messe Stuttgart India Interim CEO Aditya Gupta said, "Through this collaboration, we continue to showcase innovators from across the country at the Startup Pavilion in LogiMAT India 2025, providing them with a valuable platform to connect with the fast-evolving Indian logistics and supply chain market".

LogiMAT India is the satellite show of Europe’s biggest intralogistics exhibition LogiMAT Stuttgart. Organised by Messe Stuttgart India, it is a leading international trade fair for intralogistics solutions and process management.

The second edition of LogiMAT India is scheduled from February 13 to 15 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre.

The logistics market in India is poised for significant growth, with a projected revenue of USD 357.3 billion by 2030. Despite this huge potential, a recent McKinsey & Company report highlights the decline in logistics funding following the pandemic that remains a significant concern.

After receiving unprecedented funding of USD 25.6 billion in 2021, venture capital investment in logistics startups fell sharply to USD 2.9 billion in 2023 -- a nearly 90 per cent decrease, marking the lowest since 2015.

Messe Stuttgart India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH & Co KG.