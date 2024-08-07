Messe Stuttgart says Indian authorities prompted discovery of firm's over 100-year legacy

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A document search prompted by Indian authorities led to a discovery that Germany-based Messe Stuttgart, founded in October 1918, is one of the world's first trade fair companies.

The company said it carried out an extensive search of over 100 years old documents and records after Indian authorities asked for its inception date as part of the process for registering a subsidiary in India.

"The striking discovery came into the picture when Messe Stuttgart was registering for its Indian subsidiary, Messe Stuttgart India, Indian authorities asked for the document containing the official date on which Messe Stuttgart was founded," the company said.

A comprehensive search was conducted, which culminated with a discovery of its exact founding date, Messe Stuttgart said.

Marking a significant milestone in history, the comprehensive search resulted in the discovery that the company's predecessor, Stuttgarter Handelshof AG, was officially registered in the Commercial Register in October 1918, it stated.

Hence, it's one of the world's first trade fair companies, it added.

Messe Stuttgart, which has been engaged in organising trade fairs, events, and congresses in Germany with subsidiaries in China, India, Turkey, and the USA, was anticipated to celebrate its Golden Jubilee five years ago.

It was previously assumed that its founding date aligned with the conclusion of the Reich Horticultural Show in Killesberg on 30th November 1940.

Later, it stated that after searching for valid documents as asked by the Indian authorities, it was found that this date is no longer considered valid.

President of Messe Stuttgart Roland Bleinroth said, "When we came across the name Stuttgarter Handelshof AG during our research, we conducted further verifications." Rolf Bidlingmair, Head of the Town Archives in Metzingen, confirmed that one of the predecessors of Messe Stuttgart, Stuttgarter Handelshof AG, was established as a trade fair company after the First World War in 1918, it stated.

As mentioned in the documents, the main objective of the organisation was to promote industry in Württemberg and support cultural and scientific activities by organising exhibitions, trade fairs, and similar events, it stated.

Additionally, it also used to provide exhibition halls for congresses, meetings, and events related to sports, music, and the arts.

And this objective still applies to Messe Stuttgart's current mission and goals. It was found that the first trade fair of Stuttgarter Handelshof AG was organised in September 1919, and it was called 'Jugosi'.

This trade fair focused on jewellery, watches, gold, silver, and metal goods. Jugosi was later replaced by Anuga, a general food and drinks trade fair, after many other exhibitions and fairs.

This industry, with leading companies like Pforzheim, Heilbronn Schwäbisch Gmünd and the Black Forest clock industry, found the major and central marketplace in Stuttgart.

Additionally, it was witnessed in the research that at the end of its second year of operation, Stuttgarter Handelshof AG had already staged 25 trade fairs and exhibitions.

Bleinroth affirmed that the presence of substantial evidence ensured the proper registration of our new Indian subsidiary, Messe Stuttgart India.

The Indian authorities' request for the documents contributed to the comprehensive understanding of the organisation and it also played a crucial role in multiple facets, he added. PTI KKS HVA