Meta AI now available in Hindi, 6 other new languages in India

New Delhi: Meta AI is now available in seven new languages, including Hindi, according to the social media giant.

The move, which extends capabilities of Meta's AI assistant in the multilingual domain, essentially means users will be able to also interact with Meta AI across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook in these new languages.

"You can also interact with Meta AI across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook in new languages: Hindi 'Hindi-Romanized Script', French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish with more to come," the Menlo Park, California-based company said in a release.

Meta said it is expanding access to Meta AI - the assistant in its apps and devices - and introducing new features to help users with answers, ideas and inspiration.

Meta AI is now available in 22 countries, with the newest today in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Cameroon.

The wider ambit of multilingual capabilities also means that users can now tap advanced Meta AI model for help with more complex questions like Math and coding now in Hindi.