Meta partners with Telangana govt on e-gov, citizen services leveraging AI tech

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Social media giant Meta on Thursday announced a two-year partnership with the Telangana government aimed at enhancing e-governance and citizen services using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

According to a release, the strategic partnership will empower public officials and citizens with the latest emerging technologies like AI to enhance e-governance and citizen services.

"Advancing ongoing efforts to foster innovation in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Meta today announced a two-year partnership with the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (IT, E&C), Government of Telangana," the release said.

Meta will partner with the Telangana government to enable deployment of e-governance solutions leveraging Meta's open-source generative AI technologies including the latest 'Llama 3.1 model'.

This will be focused towards transforming various aspects of public service delivery and e-governance, along with enhancing efficiency and productivity of government departments and agencies through the use of Gen AI (generative AI).

"This strategic partnership is aligned with Meta's open approach to AI innovation and Telangana's digital leadership, aiming to harness the potential of AI to drive social and economic opportunities in the state, while addressing unique local needs, and paving the way for groundbreaking solutions," it said. PTI MBI HVA