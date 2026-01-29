Meta says it paid nearly Rs 6,000 cr tax to Indian government in 2025

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Social media major Meta on Thursday said it has paid USD 652 million, or about Rs 5,993 crore, in income tax to the government in 2025.

Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, said that the amount is calculated after accounting for the net refunds it received in the country.

The company's regulatory filing showed that it has paid USD 7,578 million for income tax comprising net of refunds, which includes USD 652 million paid in India.

In the regulatory filing, Meta also shared challenges that it is facing in India with respect to investigations by local courts and authorities.

"We have been managing investigations and lawsuits in India and other jurisdictions regarding the 2021 updates to WhatsApp's terms of service and privacy policy and its sharing of certain data with other Meta products and services, including a lawsuit currently pending before the Supreme Court of India and an order by the Competition Commission of India, which we are appealing," Meta said.

The social media major said that in case it is unable to transfer data between and among countries and regions in which it operates, or it is restricted from sharing data among its products and services, then it could affect the company's ability to provide services, ability to target ads, which could adversely affect our financial results.

The company has also expressed risk of facing fines, orders restricting or blocking its services in particular geographies, or other judicial or government-imposed remedies as a result of content hosted on our services.

"For example, legislation in Germany and India has resulted, and may result in the future, in the imposition of fines or other penalties for failure to comply with certain content removal, law enforcement cooperation, and disclosure obligations," Meta said. PTI PRS HVA