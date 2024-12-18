Metal recycling startup Runaya partners with Germany-based ECKART to set up facility in Odisha

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Runaya, a metal recycling startup owned by the promoters of Vedanta Group, on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with Germany-headquartered ECKART to build a new aluminium powder unit in Odisha.

The new facility in Odisha will produce amongst the most sustainable spherical atomised aluminium granules.

These products are witnessing high demand growth not only in India but also in global markets. The granules cater to high-end applications in aerospace, solar panels, and high-value effect pigments.

The joint venture will primarily use recycled aluminium and renewable energy sources for its production. This joint venture will serve Indian and global growth markets and leverage the country's position as a global hub for low-cost, cutting-edge manufacturing solutions.

Runaya and ECKART have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to manufacture high-quality aluminium pigments, the company said in a statement.

"This partnership is a game-changer in our pursuit of a circular economy. It not only transforms the aluminium recycling industry but also showcases the power of global alliances in addressing environmental challenges.

"By redefining the aluminium powder segment, we are setting new global benchmarks for green manufacturing," Runaya Managing Director Naivedya Agarwal said. PTI SID DRR DRR