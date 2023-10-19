Metro Brand net profit declines to Rs 67.6 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Footwear retail chain Metro Brands on Thursday reported a 13.18 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.62 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 77.89 crore during the year-ago period, Metro Brands Ltd (MBL), earlier known as Metro Shoes, said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations was up 16.66 per cent to Rs 555.70 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 476.31 crore in the year-ago period.

MBL's total expenses rose 23.81 per cent to Rs 477.20 crore in the quarter.

As of September 30, 2023, MBL operated 795 stores across 189 cities in the country.

Shares of Metro Brands on Thursday settled at Rs 1,190.25 on the BSE, down 1.04 per cent from previous close. PTI KRH TRB TRB