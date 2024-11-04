Metro Group announces construction tracking feature for upcoming project in Thane

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Realty developer Metro Group on Monday announced a 'live construction tracker' feature for an upcoming project on the outskirts of the financial capital.

Homebuyers of 'The Presidential' project in Thane will be able to track progress of the construction through the feature which the company claims is being introduced in the country for the first time.

**** Godrej Enterprises dispatches 20 critical equipment for refineries in Mexico *Godrej Enterprises on Monday said it has manufactured and dispatched over 20 critical equipment for two refineries in Mexico.

The city-based company said it has increased its market share in the US and Mexico in the process equipment space, a statement said. PTI AA ANU ANU