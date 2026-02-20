Metro parapet section collapse: officials of contractor firm seek anticipatory bail

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Three people on Friday filed anticipatory bail applications in a court here in connection with the collapse of a parapet segment at a construction site of Mumbai Metro-4 that claimed a man's life last week.

The applications will be heard on Saturday.

A man died and three others were injured after a parapet segment of an under-construction bridge of Metro-4 collapsed in Mumbai's Mulund area on February 14.

Alpesh Patel and Ganesh Gholap -- director and technical director of the contractor firm Milan Road Buildtech -- and project consultant T Sai Suresh Kumar moved the court with pre-arrest bail pleas.

Notably, of these three, only Kumar is named as an accused in the First Information Report registered by the police against officials of Milan Road Buildtech and DB Hill LBG under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Police have until now arrested five employees of the two contractor firms. PTI AVI KRK