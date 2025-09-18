Metropolis Healthcare acquires Kolhapur-based pathology firm

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of Kolhapur-based Ambika Pathology Laboratory.

Founded and operated by Dr Rajendra Sadashiv Patil, the NABL-accredited facility is among the region's leading diagnostic providers and has been acquired through a business transfer agreement, Metropolis Healthcare said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details.

"Maharashtra continues to be a key growth market for Metropolis, contributing nearly 40 per cent of our total revenues," Ameera Shah, Promoter and Executive Chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, said.

The acquisition of Ambika Pathology further strengthens the company's Western Maharashtra cluster and supports ambition to make high-quality diagnostics accessible to more communities, she added.

"Ambika's strong legacy and trusted regional presence make it a natural fit within our expanding B2C network, and we are delighted to welcome Dr. Rajendra Patil and his team into the Metropolis family," she said.