Metropolis Healthcare Chairperson Ameera Shah elected NATHEALTH President

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Healthcare industry body NATHEALTH on Thursday said Ameera Shah, promoter and Executive Chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd has become its new President for 2025-2026.

Shah succeeds Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, NATHEALTH said in a statement.

Under a new leadership announced at the NATHEALTH Annual General Meeting 2025, Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, has been elected as Senior Vice President, NATHEALTH, it added.

Similarly, Himanshu Baid, Managing Director, Poly Medicure Ltd has been elected as Vice President; Varun Khanna, Group Managing Director, Quality Care India Ltd, as Secretary, and Rishubh Gupta, Managing Director, India and Neighboring Markets, Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd, as Treasurer, NATHEALTH said.

Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Secretary General will continue to lead the NATHEALTH secretariat in fostering strategic partnerships, uniting healthcare stakeholders through regional chapters, and working closely with policymakers to shape the future of healthcare in India, it added. PTI RKL MR