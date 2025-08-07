Metropolis Healthcare net profit rises 19 pc in Apr-Jun

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Metropolis Healthcare on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 19 per cent to Rs 45 crore for the June quarter.

The diagnostics firm reported a net profit of Rs 38 crore in the April-June period of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 386 crore for the June quarter against Rs 313 crore in the year-ago period, Metropolis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company ended 2.98 per cent down at Rs 1,994 apiece on BSE.