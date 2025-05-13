Metropolis Healthcare Q4 profit dips 19 pc to Rs 29 cr

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Metropolis Healthcare on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined 19 per cent to Rs 29 crore in the fourth quarter ended March quarter 2025.

The diagnostics chain had reported a net profit of Rs 36 crore for the January-March period of FY24.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 345 crore in the period under review from Rs 331 crore in the year-ago period, Metropolis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the company reported a net profit of Rs 146 crore as compared with Rs 128 crore in 2023-24.

The company said its board has approved the re-appointment of Ameera Shah as Chairperson and Whole-time Director of the company for five years with effect from March 18, 2026.

The board also appointed Surendran Chemmenkotil, currently serving as CEO, as Managing Director for three years with effect from June 1, 2025.

Shares of Metropolis on Tuesday ended 0.66 per cent down at Rs 1,701.85 apiece on BSE.