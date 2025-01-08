MFIs must promote loan repayment digitally, focus on cybersecurity & resilient IT infra: DFS secy

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju on Wednesday urged the micro finance institutions to encourage repayment of loans digitally while at the same time focus on cybersecurity and resilient IT infrastructure.

A meeting chaired by the financial services secretary emphasised that MFIs in India need to be more robust, vibrant and financially sound, catering to the needs of rural masses.

MFIs need to draw a roadmap to strengthen the sector and become more viable, he told the players, including industry bodies namely MFIN & Sa-Dhan, who attended the meeting.

It was also pointed out that like digital disbursements, MFIs should encourage repayment of loans digitally while at the same time focus on cybersecurity and resilient IT infrastructure. They should also strengthen their governance standards, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, challenges & issues being faced by MFIs were also discussed. It was informed that MFIs are facing difficulties in raising low cost long term funds. The quality of MFI portfolio is being impacted on account of various issues, including reduction in lending to the sector," it said.

The MFIs requested for formulating credit guarantee scheme(s) suiting MFIs/borrowers, creation of special fund/facility for MFIs operating in the Northeast and relaxation in qualifying assets norms applicable to MFIs so that their risk can be diversified to other lending avenues, it said.

Participating MFIs apprised that the business of MFI industry has risen from Rs 17,264 crore in March 2012 to Rs 3.93 lakh crore as on November 2024.

The industry operates in over 723 districts, including 111 aspirational districts across 28 states and 8 Union Territories.

They also cater to the financial needs of almost 8 crore borrowers. MFIs contribute 2.03 per cent of the gross value added to GDP and supports 1.3 crore jobs.

After the meeting, Sa-Dhan Executive Director and CEO Jiji Mammen said, "As a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) of MFIs, we brought the issues of weeding out of unregulated entities and strict action against coercive recovery done mostly by unregulated entities." Mammen also said the MFI sector also demanded that the Aadhaar should be made a necessary KYC document for loans to maintain uniformity.

At present, MFIs are not allowed to collect Aadhaar as a KYC document.

Besides, he said, a dedicated funding mechanism should be in place as it is a major challenge being faced by the sector.

During the Covid-19 period, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had opened a Rs 25,000-crore refinance window for the MFI sector, among others.

A credit guarantee mechanism should also be considered, he said.

The meeting comes amid the sector showing signs of stress and rising delinquencies.

Credit to the microfinance sector by banks, including SFBs, NBFC-MFIs, and other NBFCs has decelerated in the current financial year so far after witnessing rapid growth during the last three years, according to the latest RBI report.

"The microfinance sector is showing signs of stress, with rising delinquencies across all types of lenders and ticket sizes. During H1:2024-25, the share of stressed assets increased, with 31-180 days past due (dpd) rising from 2.15 per cent in March 2024 to 4.30 per cent in September 2024," said the RBI's Financial Stability Report in December 2024.

Importantly, among borrowers who had availed of loans from multiple lenders and those with higher credit exposure, impairment remained high.

The RBI report said alongside rising delinquencies, borrower indebtedness has risen notably: the share of borrowers availing of loans from four or more lenders has increased from 3.6 per cent to 5.8 per cent in the last three years (September 2024 over September 2021).

Also, the quarterly average ticket size of microfinance loan disbursal has risen by 43 per cent over this period (Rs 35,299 in Q2:2021-22 to Rs 50,430 in Q2:2024-25). PTI DP TRB