Advertisment
Business

MG Motor India sales rise 8% in February to 4,532 units, electric vehicles contribute 33%

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
MG Motor India Jun retail sales rise 27 pc at 4,503 units

Representative image

New Delhi: MG Motor India on Friday reported an 8 per cent increase in retail sales at 4,532 units in February as compared to the same month last year.

Advertisment

The automaker had sold 4,193 units in February 2023.

Electric vehicles continue to contribute a significant share of the carmaker's overall vehicle sales, accounting for around 33 per cent of the total units sold in February 2024, the automaker said in a statement.

The company is gearing up to work on potential logistics issues due to disruption in global shipping as a consequence of various international events, it added.

MG Motor India car sales Auto Sales electric vehicle in India
Advertisment
Subscribe