New Delhi: MG Motor India on Thursday said its sales grew 21 per cent year-on-year to 29,000 units in the first half of 2023.

The automaker had sold 24,000 units in January-June 2022.

The launch of new version of Hector in January, and robust demand for ZS EV, contributed significantly to the growth, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The company also sells models namely Astor, Comet and Gloster in the country.