MGNREGS: 220.11 crore person days of employment generated so far in 2024-25

New Delhi: Around 220.11 crore person days of employment have been generated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) till January 10 in 2024-25, the Economic Survey released on Friday said.

The survey report, which was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said 308.9 crore person days of employment were generated in 2023-24, 293.8 crore person days were generated in 2022-23, while 363.3 crore person days were generated in 2021-22. In the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020-21, 389.1 crore person days of employment were generated.

The report added that multiple efficiency reforms have been introduced to fully utilise the scheme, which includes geotagging before, during and after the work is done.

It said 99.98 per cent payments were made through the National Electronic Fund Management System, wages were transferred under DBT and Aadhaar-based payment has been enabled for 96.3 per cent of the total active workers.

Around 99.23 per cent of total successful transactions for wage beneficiaries were processed through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS) in December 2024 and social audit units were set up in 28 states and Union territories, the survey said. It said the MGNREGS, which started as a wage-employment scheme, has evolved into a durable rural asset creation programme for sustainable livelihood diversification.

The scheme has been converged with various initiatives, including NutriGardens with the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), fodder farms with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), horticulture with the Ministry of Agriculture, medicinal plantations with the Ministry of Ayush, gram panchayat buildings with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, community sanitary complexes with the SBM-Grameen, construction of Anganwadi centers with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, promoting sericulture plantations with the Ministry of Textiles, supporting rubber plantations with the Rubber Board (Ministry of Commerce), promoting aquaculture in ponds and farm ponds with the Department of Fisheries, rural roads with the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and all-weather roads with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for border areas.

Apart from these, convergence has also been made at the state level with different state departments, such as forest, agriculture, horticulture, tribal development departments, and others, for the implementation of development projects in rural areas.

Under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana -- National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), a flagship poverty-alleviation programme -- 10.05 crore rural poor households have been mobilised into 90.9 lakh self-help groups (SHGs).

Pushing financial inclusion, 1.37 lakh SHG women members have been positioned as banking correspondent Sakhi and Rs 49,284 crore capitalisation support is provided to SHGs, while Rs 9.85 lakh crore of bank credit has been accessed by SHGs.