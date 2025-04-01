MHA extends validity of FCRA-registered NGOs with pending renewal application

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry has extended the validity till June 30 of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA)-registered NGOs whose renewal application is pending and whose five-year licence is expiring between April 1 and June 30.

All NGOs or entities receiving foreign funding have to be mandatorily registered under the FCRA.

In a notification, the ministry said the central government has decided in public interest to extend till June 30 the validity of FCRA registration certificates of such entities whose validity was extended till March 31 and whose renewal application is pending.

The validity of those FCRA entities, whose five-year validity period is expiring between April 1 and June 30 and which have applied or will apply for renewal before the expiry of the five-year validity period, will stand extended up to June 30 or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier.

"All FCRA registered associations are therefore advised to take note that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of a certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of the refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received," the notification said. PTI ACB ACB KSS KSS