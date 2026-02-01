New Delhi (PTI): The Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday allocated over Rs 2.55 lakh crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs, reflecting an increase of around 9.44 per cent from the budget estimates of over Rs 2.33 lakh crore provided to it in 2025-26.

The majority of the funds in the Budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the ministry amount to Rs 1.73 lakh crore, with around 68 per cent allocated under the head 'Police'. This includes funding for the Intelligence Bureau, Central armed police forces like CRPF, BSF, ITBP and CISF, Border development programs and funds for the police forces in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, among other areas.

The Union Budget 2025-26 had allocated over Rs 2.33 lakh crore (BE) to the ministry helmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), responsible for internal intelligence, has been allocated Rs 6,782.43 crore in 2026-27, reflecting a massive 63 per cent increase compared to the Rs 4,159.1 crore it received in the last budget, according to the revised estimates.

"This provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of the Intelligence Bureau, which ensures national security by collecting and analysing information on internal threats, terrorist activities and potential security risks," the Budget document said.

Among the paramilitary forces, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the icy Himalayan border with China, received Rs 11,324.08 crore, marking the highest increase of approximately 14.7 per cent over the revised estimates of the last budget, where it received Rs 9,868.85 crore.

The funds include Rs 225.80 crore under the capital section meant for the procurement of machinery, equipment and motor vehicles.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received Rs 38,517.9 crore, an increase of 3.39 per cent from the revised estimate of Rs 37,251.48 crore in 2025-26. The Border Security Force (BSF) was allocated Rs 29,567.64 crore, showing a negligible change from the previous budget.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was allocated Rs 10,984.51 crore, the CISF received Rs 15973.85 crore, and the Assam Rifles was allocated Rs 8,796.68 crore, also showing nominal increments from the Revised Estimates of the last budget.

Additionally, Rs 95 crore has been allocated to the BSF Air Wing for aircraft, river boats, and helibases.

The CRPF, the largest among the CAPFs, is primarily deployed for internal security duties, anti-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, and combating Naxalism in central and eastern India, as well as insurgency in the northeast. The BSF is responsible for guarding over 6,000 km of borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, and conducting internal security functions.

The SSB secures the borders with Nepal and Bhutan, while the Assam Rifles protects India's border with Myanmar. The CISF is tasked with safeguarding vital installations such as nuclear plants, airports, and metro networks.

The Delhi Police received Rs 12,503.65 crore, a nominal increase of around 0.78 per cent from Rs 12,405.70 crore in 2025-26.

"The provision is for routine expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police, such as developing a traffic and communication network in NCR mega cities and model traffic system, upgradation or expansion of communication infrastructure, upgradation of training, induction of latest technology and installation of traffic signals, etc," the Budget document said.

The Special Protection Group, which provides security for the prime minister, former prime ministers, their immediate family members, and other protectees, received Rs 499.99 crore, down from Rs 519.60 crore in 2025-26.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, now under the direct control of the Central government, has been allocated Rs 9,925.50 crore, an increase of 9.1 per cent in 2025-26.

"This provision is for meeting the administrative expenditures of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Jammu Kashmir Police is responsible for maintaining and enforcing law and order and traffic management in J-K," the Budget document said.

The government allocated Rs 450.54 crore for the modernisation of state police forces and Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems(CCTNS), while Rs 3,610.80 crore was provided for Security Related Expenditure(SRE) and Special Infrastructure Scheme for Left Wing Extremist (LWE) Areas, as the Home Ministry has kept a deadline of March 31 for the eradication of Naxalism from the country.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was allocated Rs 43,290.29 crore in the Budget, representing a nominal increase of 4.7 per cent from the Rs 41,340.22 crore provided according to the revised estimates of the last budget.

Besides grants towards the contribution for the Union Territory Disaster Response Fund and the Centre's assistance to meet its resource gap, the funds for Jammu and Kashmir include equity contribution for 624 MW Kiru HEP to increase its power generation capacity by using the energy potential of Chenab river, implementation of a 540MW KWR Hydro Electric Project and expenditure on account of Jhelum Tavi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).

"The objective of the project (JTFRP) is to support the recovery and increase disaster resilience and capacity of the communities to respond promptly and effectively to the crisis or emergency," the Budget document said.

The national capital has been allocated Rs 1,348.0 crore, which includes funds for enhanced compensation to the 1984 riots victims, grants under Union Territory Disaster Response Fund, Central assistance to Delhi Government's schemes and an externally aided project to improve the existing water supply infrastructure, ensure equitable water distribution in the command area and a continuous (24x7) supply system.

The funds allocated under "Transfers to Delhi" have increased by 8.53 per cent compared to the Rs 1,242 crore allocated in the previous budget.

In the Budget, Rs 6,680.94 crore has been given to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rs 5,720.17 crore to Chandigarh, Rs 2,832.70 crore to Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Rs 4,869.31 crore to Ladakh, Rs 1,682.35 crore to Lakshadweep and Rs 3,517.88 crore to Puducherry.

The Budget also allocated Rs 6,000 crore for Census-related work, with the first phase scheduled to begin on April 1. The Census, initially planned for 2020-21, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Rs 5,576.51 crore has been earmarked for border infrastructure and management, while Rs 5,393.37 crore has been allocated for police infrastructure. This includes building projects for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations, Delhi Police, and assistance to states and Union Territories for narcotics control, along with Rs 343.66 crore for the modernisation plan of the CAPFs.

A scheme aimed at enhancing women's safety has been allocated Rs 889.05 crore.

Furthermore, Rs 300 crore has been set aside for the modernisation of prisons, Rs 350 crore for the Vibrant Villages program, Rs 300 crore for its second phase, and Rs 665.40 crore for autonomous bodies such as the Land Port Authority of India, National Forensic Science University, and Rashtriya Raksha University.