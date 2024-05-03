Mia by Tanishq on expansion mode; sets up four retail stores in TN

Chennai, May 3 (PTI) Jewellery brand Mia by Tanishq from the diversified conglomerate Tata Group has inaugurated four new stores in Tamil Nadu under its expansion exercise, the company said on Friday.

Advertisment

Marking the inaugural, the brand has offered discounts of up to 20 per cent on Mia's range of products till May 5.

The company has inaugurated three new stores with one each in Kellys, Adyar, and Velachery in Chennai and another in Tiruppur district, a company statement here said.

"Last year, we unveiled 12 new Mia by Tanishq stand-alone stores in Tamil Nadu and were delighted by the overwhelming response. We are opening four new stores between yesterday and today in Chennai (3) Tiruppur (1)," said Business Head, Shyamala Ramanan, Mia by Tanishq.

"Mia understands the needs of the women of today and how they are looking at jewellery that is an extension of their personality. Our products are lightweight with trendy, fashionable designs keeping their preferences in mind," Ramanan said. PTI VIJ SS