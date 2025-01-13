Michelin names Vitor Silva as President of Africa, India, and Middle East Region

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) French tyre major Michelin on Monday said it has appointed Vitor Silva as President of the Africa, India, and Middle East (AIM) Region. He will be based out of Pune.

Silva has held several key leadership roles in sales, marketing, and other commercial functions across North America, Europe and Asia in his over 28-year tenure with the Michelin Group, the company said in a statement.

Most recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer at Euromaster, a wholly owned Michelin Group subsidiary and Europe's leading service provider for car, van and truck fleets, that operate in over 2,500 centres across 18 countries.

"In his new role, Vitor will steer Michelin's growth in the Africa, India, and Middle East region, in addition to enhancing customer experiences, and drive innovation that aligns with the company's vision of sustainable mobility," the tyre maker said. PTI MSS TRB