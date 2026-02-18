Micro lender Annapurna Finance raises USD 100 million

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Micro lender Annapurna Finance on Wednesday announced that it has raised USD 100 million through a syndicated multi-currency social loan facility.

The facility is denominated in US dollar and Japanese yen, and Standard Chartered Bank acted as the sole mandated lead arranger, underwriter, and book-runner, according to a statement.

************** * Kotak Alts invests Rs 40 cr in Zeroharm Sciences Kotak Alts on Wednesday announced a Rs 40 crore investment in Zeroharm Sciences, which will be deployed by the nutraceutical company for expansion and branding.

The company, founded in 2020, is a plant-based nutraceutical D2C brand with fully integrated in-house capabilities across extraction, formulation R&D, and manufacturing, a statement said.

**************** * Axis Bank, IndiGo launch co-branded credit cards Private sector lender Axis Bank and largest carrier IndiGo on Wednesday launched a co-branded credit card offering.

Launched in two versions catering to retail and affluent segments, the cards will be available on the Rupay and Visa networks, according to a statement. PTI AA HVA