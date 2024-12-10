Microsoft Corp India profit rises 38 pc to Rs 898 crore in FY24

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Microsoft Corporate (India) Private Limited has recorded over 38 per cent rise in its standalone profit to Rs 898 crore in the financial year 2024, according to a regulatory filing of the company shared by Tofler.

The company is engaged in research and development, sale, and marketing of Microsoft software products.

Microsoft Corporation (India) had posted a profit of Rs 648.67 crore in the financial year 2023.

"Microsoft Corporation (India) reported its revenues for the financial year 2023-24 as Rs 22,892 crore, an 18 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 21,669 crore," Tofler said in its report.

The company's total revenue in the financial year 2023 was Rs 19,353.8 crore. PTI PRS BAL BAL