Microsoft, G42 deepen partnership with new AI centres in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Microsoft Corp and G42 on Tuesday announced they are expanding partnership by establishing two new AI centres in Abu Dhabi.

The latest announcement builds on the partnership jointly announced earlier this year and marks the beginning of several additional steps they intend to unveil over the weeks and months ahead, according to a statement.

"Today, we’re announcing the establishment in Abu Dhabi of two new centres that together will advance our collective Responsible AI goals," it said.

The first, co-founded and co-funded by G42 and Microsoft, with the endorsement of Abu Dhabi’s Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC), will identify, develop and advance best practices and industry standards for the responsible use of AI in the Middle East and the Global South.

The second is the expansion of Microsoft’s AI for Good Research Lab into Abu Dhabi, which will support AI projects that address key societal goals, the statement added.

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft in a post on X said: "@Microsoft and @G42ai are expanding our partnership by establishing two new AI research centers in Abu Dhabi. Today’s steps will add to the important progress Microsoft and G42 are making to broaden access to the responsible, safe, and secure use of artificial intelligence". PTI MBI ANU