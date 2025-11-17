Microsoft India profit grows 39 pc to Rs 1,245 cr in FY25; revenue up at Rs 28,754 crore

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) IT giant Microsoft India has reported a 38.66 per cent rise in its profit to Rs 1,245.18 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to its regulatory filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler on Monday.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 898 crore in the financial year (FY) 2024.

Its revenue from operations increased by 27.44 per cent to Rs 28,754.77 crore during FY25 from Rs 22,561.91 crore a year ago.

An email query sent to Microsoft India on its financial performance elicited no reply.

The total revenue surged 28 per cent to Rs 29,303 crore.

"Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited...reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 29,303 crore, a 28 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal year were reported as Rs 27,624 crore," Tofler said.

The major expense component of the company is cost royalty, which increased by about 29 per cent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 20,294.13 crore in FY25 from Rs 15,738.1 crore in the preceding fiscal.

According to Tofler's analysis, Microsoft India's employee cost increased by 14.5 per cent to Rs 1567.9 crore during the period under review from Rs 1,368.6 crore in FY24. PTI PRS BAL BAL