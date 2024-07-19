Microsoft outage caused minor disruptions in 10 banks/NBFCs: RBI

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) The RBI on Friday said the outage in Microsoft Services impacted 10 banks and NBFCs with minor disruptions which have either been resolved or are being resolved.

A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday. Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

The large-scale outage in Microsoft Services is impacting IT systems globally leading to disruptions in various sectors.

The Reserve Bank said it has made an assessment of the impact of this outage on its regulated entities.

"Critical systems of most banks are not in cloud and further, only a few banks are using the CrowdStrike tool. Our assessment shows that only 10 banks and NBFCs had minor disruptions which have either been resolved or are being resolved," RBI said in a statement.

Overall, it said the Indian financial sector in the Reserve Bank's domain remains insulated from the global outage.

The Reserve Bank has also issued an advisory to its regulated entities for taking necessary steps to remain alert and ensure operational resilience and continuity. PTI NKD HVA