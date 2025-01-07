Microsoft to invest USD 3 bn in India for cloud and AI expansion: Nadella

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) IT major Microsoft will invest USD 3 billion in India for expansion of cloud and AI infrastructure in India, the company's chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said on Tuesday.

There is fantastic momentum in India where people are pushing for a multi agent kind of deployment.

"I am really really excited to announce the single largest expansion we have ever done in India by putting USD 3 billion additional dollars to expand our Azure capacity," Nadella said.

He said that the company is doing a lot of regional expansion in India. PTI ANK PRS HVA