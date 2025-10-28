MIDC grants timeline extension to SAMHI for development of 700-room hotel near Navi Mumbai Airport

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) SAMHI Hotels Ltd on Tuesday said Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has approved an extension to the development timeline for its 700-room hotel project near Navi Mumbai International Airport and DY Patil Stadium.

The approval paves the way for SAMHI to commence the development of the hotel, with 400 rooms planned in Phase 1 of the project.

Proposed to be operated under the Westin and Fairfield by Marriott brands (subject to the execution of definitive agreements), the proposed project will be SAMHI's largest hotel asset by number of rooms and marks its entry into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the company said.

The MIDC extension provides development certainty and aligns the project schedule with the ongoing commercial growth in Navi Mumbai.

The dual-branded configuration will allow SAMHI to serve a wide spectrum of demand drivers -- including aviation, corporate, MICE, sports, entertainment, and leisure -- optimizing both occupancy and ARR potential in the next growth engine of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the hotel player stated.

SAMHI Hotels Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Ashish Jakhanwala said, "By prioritising Phase 1 at 400 rooms, we can bring high-quality capacity to market sooner, align with infrastructure timelines, and scale efficiently to the full 700 rooms thereafter. As our single-largest hotel by rooms, it meaningfully advances our scale and strengthens our presence in a critical gateway market. With this, SAMHI has covered all key office markets across India." PTI RSN TRB