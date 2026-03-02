Middle East conflict: 12 flights cancelled at Amritsar airport

Chandigarh/Amritsar, Mar 2 (PTI) The Amritsar international airport on Monday saw 12 flight cancellations due to Iran's airspace closure in the wake of joint strikes by the US and Israel.

According to an advisory, four Air India Express flights from Dubai to Amritsar, from Amritsar to Sharjah, from Sharjah to Amritsar and from Amritsar to Dubai -- have been cancelled.

Two Air India flights from London to Amritsar and from Amritsar to Birmingham have been cancelled.

Two SpiceJet flights from Dubai to Amritsar and from Amritsar to Dubai, and two IndiGo flights from Sharjah to Amritsar and from Amritsar to Sharjah have also been cancelled, according to the information shared by the airport authorities.

Two Qatar Airways flights from Doha to Amritsar and from Amritsar to Doha have been cancelled.

On Saturday and Sunday, too, some flights to Dubai and Sharjah were impacted.

"A total of 12 flights have been cancelled, all with prior intimation to passengers. The cancellations are due to the ongoing Iran's airspace closure, impacting international flight operations," the airport authorities said.

Passengers are requested to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updated schedules and further assistance, they further said.

The United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Saturday. US President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to seize control of their destiny and rise up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled their country since 1979.