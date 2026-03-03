Middle East conflict: 80 international flights cancelled at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) As many as 80 international flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Tuesday due to operational disruptions for airlines amid the escalating Middle East conflict.

Some airlines, including Emirates, have partially started operations to and from the Middle East.

An official said 36 departures and 44 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, an Emirates flight, EK513 enroute to Dubai returned to the national capital due to airspace restrictions, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"Due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, several westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule adjustments," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

In the last three days, Indian airlines cancelled 1,117 overseas flights due to the crisis in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Air India operated a flight from Dubai to Delhi carrying 149 passengers on Tuesday.

"We are happy to welcome our guests and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D. This is the first flight by an Indian carrier to arrive in New Delhi today with 149 passengers and 8 operating crew members onboard, amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East," the airline said in a post on X.

As many as 143 cockpit and cabin crew members of Air India and Air India Express who were stranded in Dubai returned to the national capital in another Air India flight AI918D on Tuesday.

The official said, on Tuesday early morning Emirates flight EK512 from Dubai landed at the Delhi airport.

DIAL has taken various measures to help passengers whose flights have been cancelled due to the crisis.

More than 400 additional seating arrangements, including recliners, have been put in place and washroom teams have been augmented to ensure clean facilities for stranded passengers, the official said.

Two additional medical teams have also been deployed.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport, operated by DIAL, handles over 1,300 flights daily.