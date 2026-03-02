Middle East crisis: Airlines monitor situation, Akasa Air cancels Gulf flights till Mar 3

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Akasa Air extended the suspension of flights connecting Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh till March 3 due to the Middle East crisis.

Airlines are closely monitoring the situation on operating flights to and through the Middle East as some of the airspaces in the region remain closed for commercial flights.

In the last two days, Indian carriers cancelled 760 international flights to various destinations, as per the civil aviation ministry.

"Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, all Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh have also been suspended for March 03, 2026," Akasa Air said in a post on X.

Airlines, including Akasa Air, have cancelled many of their international flights for Monday.

"Our teams will continue to closely monitor the safety and security environment and proactively adjust our operations as required," Akasa Air said.

According to Akasa Air, for all bookings made to/from these cities until March 7, passengers may opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.

Other airlines are also offering waivers for cancellation and rescheduling of tickets for a certain period in the wake of the Middle East crisis.

On Monday, Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X, said ongoing political developments in the Middle East are causing delays or schedule changes for some westbound international flights.

Meanwhile, Air India, on Sunday, said it would operate its flights to North America and Europe using alternative routings over available airspaces in the Middle East. PTI RAM IAS DRR