Middle East crisis: BLS International issues travel advisory for visa applicants in the region

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) BLS International, which provides outsourced visa and consular services globally, issued a travel advisory on Monday for applicants in the Middle East due to the conflict unfolding in the region, asking them to check the operational status of their respective visa application centres (VACs) and regularly monitor official travel advisories issued by their local authorities.

"BLS International would like to inform all applicants that, due to the current situation affecting visa operations in Middle East regions, there may be temporary adjustments to appointment schedules, processing time-lines, or visa application centre operations," the company said.

It advised all applicants to check and reconfirm their appointment details with the respective VAC before visiting the centre.

"Check the operational status and working hours of your selected VAC. Allow for potential delays or rescheduling due to unforeseen circumstances. Avoid travel to affected areas unless necessary," it said.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a coordinated US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran early Saturday, with the Iranian state media confirming the death on Sunday.

Iran began firing missiles at Israel and the Arab countries in the region in retaliation for the killing of its supreme leader. PTI RSN TRB