Middle East crisis: IndiGo to operate 10 relief flights from Jeddah to four Indian cities on March 3

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) IndiGo will operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to four Indian cities on March 3 to bring back passengers stranded due to the Middle East crisis.

A source said flights from Jeddah will be operated to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad.

The civil aviation ministry on Monday said it was closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of the Middle East and its impact on international flight operations.

"IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on 3 March, 2026 to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions. IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation," the ministry said in a statement.

Jeddah is a key city in Saudi Arabia.

In the wake of attacks on Iran by US and Israel that started on February 28, many airspaces in the Middle East have been closed causing massive flight disruptions and passengers are stranded in different cities due to the flight cancellations.

According to the ministry, Indian airlines have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace.

"Aircraft and crew repositioning measures are underway to restore operational stability at the earliest," it added.

The situation was reviewed at a meeting chaired by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday.

Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers, the ministry said, adding that airlines are deploying additional capacity where required and coordinating closely with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad to ensure safe and orderly passenger movement.

Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also undertaking limited operations, subject to operational and airspace considerations.

The ministry also said all airlines have been advised to maintain transparent communication with passengers and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements concerning refunds, rescheduling, and passenger assistance.

The ministry is continuously coordinating with airlines, airport operators, regulatory authorities, and the external affairs ministry to ensure safe operations, orderly restoration of services, and facilitation of affected passengers, the statement said.