Middle East tensions trigger 20-25 pc cancellations, rescheduling on linked routes

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Travel bookings for routes linked to the Middle East are witnessing 20-25 per cent cancellations and rescheduling amid the ongoing military conflict in the region, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) said on Monday, reflecting rising caution among the country's travellers.

According to IATO, the disruption is currently concentrated in specific corridors involving Gulf transit hubs and nearby regions.

"Travel bookings on routes linked to the Middle East are witnessing 20-25 per cent cancellations and rescheduling, following the ongoing geopolitical tensions and related airspace uncertainties," Ravi Gosain, President, IATO, told PTI.

He observed that traveller sentiment has turned cautious due to concerns around possible flight diversions, extended travel durations, insurance clauses and last-minute advisory changes, prompting many passengers to defer or modify their plans.

"If the situation escalates or airspace restrictions persist, the impact could widen during the peak summer travel period. However, bookings to destinations outside the affected zones remain relatively stable at this stage," Gosain added.

A spokesperson for NASDAQ-listed travel booking aggregator MakeMyTrip said a significant number of travellers booked for near-future travel to or via the Middle East region are opting to defer their plans.

"At present, a significant number of travellers booked for near future travel to or via the Middle East region are opting to defer their travel plans. We are supporting date changes in accordance with the policies communicated by the respective airlines," the spokesperson said.

The company is also assisting travellers currently in Abu Dhabi and Dubai by sharing updates based on official notifications issued by local authorities, enabling them to take informed decisions regarding accommodation and related arrangements, the spokesperson added.

Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip said it is witnessing a temporary spike in cancellations and rescheduling requests on impacted routes.

"The evolving Middle East-West Asia situation has led to short-term disruptions across certain international air corridors, particularly those transiting through the Gulf region. We are observing a temporary rise in cancellations and rescheduling requests on impacted routes, along with an increased preference for flexible and alternative travel options," said Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman, EaseMyTrip.

Pitti also said the company is planning charter flights from Oman to India, subject to necessary approvals and operational clearances, to facilitate safe travel for affected passengers.

While international travel may experience short-term headwinds depending on how the geopolitical situation unfolds, domestic tourism demand remains strong and stable, industry players said.

"During periods of global uncertainty, travellers typically shift towards domestic and short-haul destinations, which further supports domestic tourism growth," Pitti noted, adding that booking momentum across key Indian leisure and business destinations continues to remain steady. PTI RSN ANU ANU