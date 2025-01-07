Midea Group appoints Siddharth Saxena as Country Head for India ops

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Home appliances and air conditioner maker Midea Group on Tuesday said it has appointed Siddharth Saxena as the Country Head for its India operations.

Saxena brings over 25 years of international experience in the home appliances industry, having worked extensively across the Middle East, Africa, and India. He has been with the Midea Group for 14 years holding several key roles, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining India operations, he was the Regional Director for the Middle East, where he led strategic initiatives to expand market presence and drive revenue growth, it added.

In his new role as the country head, Saxena will focus on further strengthening Midea's position in the Indian market, driving the company's strategic initiatives, expanding its consumer base, and enhancing brand presence across India, the company said. PTI RKL BAL BAL