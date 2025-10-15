New Delhi: The initial public offer of Midwest Ltd got fully subscribed hours after the bidding started on Wednesday.
Midwest Ltd IPO subscription on Day 1
The Rs 451-crore IPO received bids for 34,73,792 shares against 31,17,460 shares on offer, translating into 1.11 times subscription, as per NSE data till 14:30 hours.
The quota for non-institutional investors attracted 2.07 times subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 1.06 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 48 per cent subscription.
Midwest Ltd IPO GMP today
Midwest IPO is seeing strong demand with its Grey Market Premium (GMP) at Rs 145 today, according to investorgain.com.
Based on this premium and the upper end of the IPO price band, the estimated listing price could be around Rs 1,210 per share, about 13.6% higher than the IPO price of Rs 1,065.
Grey Market Premium (GMP) is unofficial and may not reflect the actual listing price; invest cautiously.
Midwest Ltd IPO structure
Quartz processor Midwest Ltd on Tuesday said it has mobilised Rs 135 crore from anchor investors.
The public issue, with a price band of Rs 1,014-1,065 per share, will conclude on October 17.
The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 201 crore.
Midwest Ltd IPO objective
Of the fresh issue, Rs 130.3 crore will go towards Phase II expansion of its quartz facility under subsidiary Midwest Neostone, Rs 25.7 crore for electric dump trucks, and Rs 3.2 crore for solar energy integration at select mines.
Additionally, Rs 56.2 crore will be used to repay borrowings, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes.
About Midwest Ltd
With over four decades in the natural stone industry, the company has expanded beyond granite into quartz processing through its Phase I plant, catering to the engineered stone and solar glass segments. It is further diversifying into heavy mineral sands exploration as well as the processing of rare earth elements.
Telangana-based Midwest operates 16 granite mines across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, producing premium Black Galaxy found exclusively in a single village in Andhra Pradesh and Absolute Black granite, both widely used in global real estate projects.