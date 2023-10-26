Milipol India expo: New tech to pinpoint mobile phone location to deter illegal use displayed

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A new technology that can pinpoint mobile phone location with an accuracy of a one-metre radius and has the potential to track illegal mobile devices in prisons was displayed at the defence and security exhibition Milipol India 2023 held here.

It has been developed by The security and communication technology major ShyamVNL.

The technology can be deployed in prisons and has the ability to block all mobile communications within a periphery, identify mobile devices with precision, and pinpoint the location of mobile devices with an accuracy of one metre, the company said.

"Criminals and gangsters have increasingly employed mobile phones to orchestrate illegal activities within the confines of correctional facilities. Notably, several recent high-profile criminal operations have been traced back to mobile network coverage inside prisons and the use of illegal mobile devices," it said.

The company claimed to have developed the technology which does away with dependence on telecom service providers, putting control in the hands of authorities to check the menace of criminals using phones in prisons.

It said that this multi-pronged approach promises a comprehensive and effective means of curbing the illicit use of mobile phones in prisons, bolstering security at critical sites, and maintaining order in crowded areas.

"We are a company driven by innovation and resilience that provides dependable, trusted and multi-faceted solutions in the face of ever-evolving technological challenges faced in safekeeping our national security and infrastructure," said Rajiv Mehrotra, the founder of ShyamVNL. PTI ABS SKL ABS NSD NSD