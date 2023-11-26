Milk output up 4 pc to 230.58 million tonnes in 2022-23: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) India's milk production rose by 4 per cent to 230.58 million tonnes in 2022-23 while egg output increased by 7 per cent to 138.38 billion, the government said on Sunday.

Meat production rose by 5 per cent to 9.77 million tonnes during 2022-23 over the previous year.

Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala released the Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2023 (milk, egg, meat and wool production 2022-23) at the National Milk Day event in Guwahati.

The data is based on the Animal Integrated Sample Survey (March 2022-February 2023), an official statement said.

Rupala informed that the total milk production in the country is estimated at 230.58 million tonnes during 2022-23, registering a growth of of 3.83 per cent over the estimates of 2021-22.

In past, the annual growth rates were 6.47 per cent in 2018-19; 5.69 per cent in 2019-20; 5.81 per cent in 2020-21 and 5.77 per cent in 2021-22.

Rupala stated that the highest milk-producing state during 2022-23 was Uttar Pradesh with a share of 15.72 per cent of total milk production followed by Rajasthan (14.44 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (8.73 per cent), Gujarat (7.49 per cent), and Andhra Pradesh (6.70 per cent).

In terms of annual growth rate, Karnataka clocked the highest rate at 8.76 per cent followed by West Bengal (8.65 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (6.99 per cent) over the previous year.

Egg production has been estimated at 138.38 billion in 2022-23, up 33.31 per cent from 103.80 billion numbers in 2018-19.

Egg output increased annually by 6.77 per cent in 2022-23 over 2021-22.

Andhra Pradesh is the largest egg producer with a share of 20.13 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu (15.58 per cent), Telangana (12.77 per cent), West Bengal (9.94 per cent) and Karnataka (6.51 per cent).

India's wool production rose 2 per cent to 33.61 million kg during 2022-23. PTI MJH MR