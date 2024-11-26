Milk production up 4 pc to record 239.3 mn tonne in FY24: Union Minister Singh

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) India's milk production rose 4 per cent to 239.30 million tonnes in 2023-24, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said on Tuesday.

The milk output of India, the world's largest milk producer, stood at 230.58 million tonnes in 2022-23.

Addressing an event to celebrate National Milk Day, he said the milk production has increased to around 239 million tonnes in 2023-24 on the back of improvement in productivity.

The government released Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2024 on the occasion of National Milk Day 2024, which is celebrated every year on November 26 to honour the Father of white revolution, Verghese Kurien, who was born on this day.

Singh said the per capita milk availability has also increased to 471 gm per day in 2023-24 from 459 gm per day in 2022-23. The minister noted that the average growth in India's milk production has been 6 per cent as against 2 per cent of the world's average.

Singh emphasised the need to bring dairy farmers into organised sector as this will boost milk production and their income and eliminate middlemen.

The minister also spoke on the need to boost exports of dairy products.

Singh asked dairy farmers to vaccinate their livestock. The government is making available free vaccinations.

He said the foot and mouth disease and brucellosis will be eradicated from the country by 2030 and "this will help enhance exports".

The minister also asked dairy farmers to adopt sex-sorted semen and artificial insemination in a big way.

Singh added that the government is also focusing on breed improvement of livestock. PTI MJH TRB