MilkLane to provide antibiotic-safe milk supply to dairy companies

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) MilkLane, a dairy brand under Swiss-Indian food and technology platform company Innoterra, on Tuesday announced the launch of its dairy procurement services to provide aflatoxin and antibiotic-safe milk to dairy companies, dairy start-ups and other new entrants in the sector.

Through this PaaS (Procurement as a Service) offering, MilkLane will procure raw chilled milk (RCM) from dairy farmers after stringent quality testing, ensuring that clients receive high-quality, consistent milk year-round, the company said in a statement.

This end-to-end procurement solution is launched in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

MilkLane will provide this service on a flexible model where B2B (business to business) customers would have multiple options based on their needs and will be available at competitive prices.

As per industry data, the dairy industry in India was over Rs 16,000 billion as of 2023. The market is projected to reach around Rs 50,000 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.88 per cent during 2023-2032.

"With the rising demand for consistent, high-quality and safe milk in the dairy sector, the need for reliable sourcing has never been more critical. The industry has long grappled with challenges like inconsistent fat and SNF levels, antibiotic contamination, high microbial counts, and aflatoxin presence, which not only compromise product quality but also endanger consumer safety," Innoterra Head of India Business Avinash Kasinathan said. PTI SM MR