MILMA joins hands with NDDB to launch a state-of-the-art food testing lab in Kochi

Kochi, Jan 15 (PTI) The MILMA has collaborated with NDDB to operationalise a food testing laboratory here, officials on Thursday said.

A press release by Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (Milma) said it would join hands with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for this purpose, and the laboratory will be functioning at MILMA Ernakulam Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd. (ERCMPU) Campus, Edappally, Kochi.

According to Milma, NDDB CALF (Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food) Laboratory will be inaugurated by George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, on Saturday at 11.30 pm.

Kerala Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, J Chinchurani, and MP Hibi Eden will be present.

NDDB Chairman Dr Meenesh C Shah will brief the gathering on NDDB CALF Limited's roles and activities, the Milma statement said.

K S Mani, Chairman, MILMA, will also be present on the occasion.

This laboratory will function as a branch of NDDB CALF Limited and adhere to the stringent quality and professional standards followed at its other laboratories. In the initial phase, the laboratory will cater to the testing requirements of the dairy industry in Kerala and neighbouring states, Milma said.

Facilities for comprehensive quality and safety testing of milk and milk products have already been established, CN Valsalan Pillai, Chairman, ERCMPU said.

In a phased manner, the scope of services will be expanded to include testing of food and agricultural commodities such as spices, fruits, vegetables, bakery products, ready-to-eat food, fish, and allied products, Pillai said The laboratory is accredited to the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), New Delhi, he added.

With its state-of-the-art instrumentation and modern infrastructure, the Kochi Laboratory will also support State Government departments and food safety authorities in mitigating food safety risks through advanced testing services, said Dr Rajesh Nair, Managing Director, NDDB CALF.

NDDB CALF Limited (NCL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of NDDB, with its head office in Anand, Gujarat.

For over 17 years, NCL has been providing comprehensive analytical testing and research services to the dairy, food, and agricultural sectors, regulatory authorities, and allied industries, the press release added.