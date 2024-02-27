Miltenyi Biotec launches India operations, to open Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb. 27 (PTI): Miltenyi Biotec, a German products and services provider that empowers biomedical discovery and advanced cellular therapy, on Tuesday said it is launching operations in India with its first office and will set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) here.

A press release from the firm said the CoE will be a first-of-its-kind in India where scientists, researchers, industry experts and clinicians can get classroom and hands-on training on cell and gene therapy approaches right from proof of concept to pre-clinical / clinical development and commercialization.

The announcement was made after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had a meeting with Boris Stoffel, Miltenyi Biotec’s Managing Director and others.

The CoE also will provide Indian researchers, scientists and clinicians easier access to expertise, research, and manufacturing solutions, it said.

“It gives me immense pleasure to note that this centre will be an important node to help advance novel therapies within the scientific community and promises access to healthcare options for patients both in India and worldwide. I welcome Miltenyi to the vibrant life sciences ecosystem of Telangana. I’m also happy to note that the centre will offer training in cell and gene therapy to academia and industry, which aligns with our vision of skilling university,” Reddy said.

Boris Stoffel said that Miltenyi Biotec seeks to help bring new therapies to patients with high unmet medical need.

"Our single-minded focus is to drive accessibility, affordability and availability of cell and gene therapies by local development and manufacturing in India,” he said. PTI GDK SDP