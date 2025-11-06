Minda Corp Q2 net up 15 pc YoY at Rs 85 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Auto component maker Minda Corporation on Thursday said its profit after tax increased by 15 per cent year on year to Rs 85 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 74 crore for the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Operating revenue increased to Rs 1,535 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 1,290 crore in the year-ago period, Minda Corporation said in a regulatory filing.

“In Q2 and H1 FY26, we delivered a steady performance supported by our strong market position and sustained demand across key vehicle segments. Our focus on operational efficiency, technological innovation, and an expanding customer base has helped us maintain growth momentum despite a dynamic industry environment,” Minda Corporation Chairman and Group CEO Ashok Minda stated.

"As we move forward, we remain focused on expanding our product portfolio through sustained investments in R&D and strategic partnerships," he added.

The company continues to enhance its presence in the electric vehicle segment, improve operational efficiencies, and pursue long-term growth by leveraging new technologies and expanding its reach across both domestic and export markets, Minda noted.

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 2.4 per cent down at Rs 577.65 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS MR