Minda Corp Q3 net profit up 25% at Rs 65 cr

New Delhi: Auto components maker Minda Corporation on Friday said its profit after tax increased 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 65 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 52 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Operating revenue rose to Rs 1,253 crore for the third quarter, as against Rs 1,166 crore in the year-ago period, Minda Corporation said in a statement.

"By strengthening our foundation and accelerating investments in cutting-edge technology, we are driving innovation and operational excellence. This strategic approach enables us to adapt to industry shifts while delivering lasting value to our customers and stakeholders," Chairman and Group CEO Ashok Minda said.

The company said its board approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.

Shares of the company closed 0.64 per cent down at Rs 575 apiece on BSE.