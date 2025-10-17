Mindpsace REIT to support campaign to curb plastic, e-waste generation in Navi Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Mindpsace Business Parks REIT and Project Mumbai have collaborated to curb plastic and e-waste generation as part of their efforts for sustainable living.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), in collaboration with Project Mumbai, has launched the 'Navi Mumbai Plastic and E-Waste Recyclothon', a city-wide initiative aimed at curbing plastic and e-waste generation while promoting circular economy practices.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment, Mindspace Business Parks REIT has joined as the sustainability partner for the campaign, according to a statement.

The Recyclothon aims to cover over 200 locations and engage with nearly 2 lakh citizens across Navi Mumbai.

Employees from the two Mindspace Business Parks in Airoli, along with local volunteers and student ambassadors, will play an active role, extending the movement deep into the community and corporate ecosystem of Navi Mumbai.

Kailash Shinde, Commissioner, NMMC, said, "Through active citizen participation and partnerships with organisations like Project Mumbai and Mindspace REIT, we’re building a cleaner, greener, and more resilient future.

Ramesh Nair, CEO of Mindspace REIT, said, "At Mindspace REIT, sustainability is not a cost, it's our competitive edge and the new currency of trust." Navi Mumbai is one of the company's most important growth markets, home to two of our largest business parks and a thriving corporate ecosystem, he added.