Mindsprint elevates Suresh Sundararajan as CEO

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Digital solutions provider Mindsprint on Thursday announced the elevation of its co-founder and chairman Suresh Sundararajan as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with immediate effect.

He takes over the chair from Dharmender Kapoor, who has retired from the position.

Kapoor will continue to serve as an advisor to the Singapore-based firm.

In his new position, Sundararajan will focus on advancing AI-based solutions to improve operational efficiency and enable businesses to maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving digital environment, a company statement said.

"I am advocating 'AI First' approach in everything we do and be at the forefront of an AI-led transformation that is reshaping industries. Our focus is on harnessing the power of AI to create intelligent, future-ready solutions that drive operational excellence and business growth," Sundararajan said.

Mindsprint, formerly known as Olam Technology and Business Services (OTBS), is a technology and business services firm that originated within the Olam Group but is now a separate entity.

The company employs about 2,500 people, with more than 2,000 of them based in India.

With over 20 years at Olam, Sundararajan has held prominent leadership roles, including Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO) and Chief Risk Officer (CRO). He co-founded Nupo Ventures, Olam Group's incubation arm, which has launched platforms like Jiva and Terrascope.