Mines minister invites global community to invest in mining industry in India

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy has invited global community to invest in the mining industry in India.

The minister, who is on an official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said that value addition in the entire supply chain is the key to greater prosperity for the people, according to a statement by the mines ministry on Wednesday.

Reddy attended the ministerial roundtable of the Future Minerals Forum 2025 in Riyadh on Tuesday, which is being hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The roundtable focused on building supply chains in critical minerals and value-creation opportunity, besides other related aspects.

Reddy highlighted the importance accorded by India to secure critical minerals necessary to augment capacities of clean energy systems to meet the country's renewable energy targets.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Reddy met the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia, Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef. Reddy engaged in wide ranging discussions and stressed on enhancing trade and investment between the two countries.

The Union Minister also met the Ministers of Brazil, Italy and Morocco separately during which he stressed upon the importance of economic and technical cooperation, especially in the minerals sector.

Later, during the day, he interacted with the local Indian diaspora.