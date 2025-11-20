Mines Minister Reddy calls for integration of advanced tech into geoscience

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday called for stronger mineral exploration, adoption of advanced technologies and deeper global collaboration to support India's long-term resource and development goals.

He was addressing a two-day symposium, Exploring the Past, Shaping the Future: 175 Years of GSI. Reddy praised the Geological Survey of India's (GSI) historic contribution to India's scientific progress and industrial growth.

He stressed the need to accelerate exploration of critical minerals and integrate AI/ML-based technologies into geoscience, saying this was essential to support the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He also urged global collaboration that strengthens both national priorities and shared scientific advancement.

Mining Secretary Piyush Goyal said India's rapid economic growth requires a mineral ecosystem that is stable, self-reliant, technologically advanced and globally competitive, adding that the ministry will continue building institutional capacity in alignment with national goals.

During the event, GSI signed MoUs with IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur to advance joint research and frontier geoscience technologies. The minister also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing work by national and international geoscience organisations. PTI AG MR